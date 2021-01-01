Wrangler Premium Patch Boot Cut Jeans

98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Bangladesh Machine Wash ADJUSTABLE FIT. This boot-cut jean is adjustable for a customized fit. Built with an adjust-to-fit waistband, this retro jean is designed to suit your little girl's needs by helping her get her perfect fit, even as she grows. RETRO STYLING. Designed with Retro style in mind, this boot cut jean provides a vintage look for the modern cowgirl. Complete with our signature Retro finishes, this jean will keep your kid stylish for any occasion. QUALITY MATERIALS. Constructed from a durable cotton stretch blend, these jeans are made for all-day comfort. Whether she's getting ready for a full day of play or heading out to school, these jeans are perfect for whatever adventure the day has in store. ICONIC EMBELLISHMENTS. This boot-cut jean is finished with our iconic Wrangler W stitching and patch that offers an authentic style she'll want to wear every day of the week. FIVE POCKET STYLING. Constructed with our classic five-pocket jean styling, these jeans are made with (2) embroidered hip pockets, (1) watch pocket, and (2) front pockets.