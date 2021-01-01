Philips Sonicare Premium White Replacement Toothbrush Heads with BrushSync Technology (6 pk.)

The Philips Sonicare Premium White Brush Head gives you a whiter, brighter smile. Designed to work with all click-on Sonicare models, these replacement brush heads have polishing bristles that remove surface stains to visibly whiten teeth in just three days, while you get an exceptionally deep clean. Use with a Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ compatible handles to unlock Smart features: BrushSync mode-pairing triggers your handle to select optimal mode and intensity level for exceptional plaque removal (certain models only); BrushSync replacement technology tracks how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it is time to replace your brush head. Also, reminder bristles fade to let you know when it's time for a replacement. Replace your brush head every three months as recommended by the American Dental Association. A fresh brush head every three months maximizes the effectiveness of Philips' unique Sonicare technology.