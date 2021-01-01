I'm a Proud Autism Grandma Awareness Premium T-Shirt

Cool heart puzzle pieces light it up blue for proud and caring mom, mother, grams, aunt, grandson, granddaughter, granny, dad, uncle, wife, brother, grandpa. Perfect top on autism awareness month to show your support for your grandchildren. Awesome gift idea for men, women, kids, toddlers, teachers, friends. Great present for Mother's Day, Birthday, Anniversary, Valentine's Day, Christmas. Light up their day by giving this cool gift! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.