Not Responsible For My Face When You Talk I CAN'T BE HELD RESPONSIBLE for what my face does WHEN YOU TALK super funny gift design for the sarcastic person who can't control their face. If you like sarcasm, gag gifts and make rude faces get this design! perfect for introverts who love anime This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.