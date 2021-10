Celebrate your birthday because you're vintage, original, and a legend. This is perfect for January, February, March, April, June, June, July, August, September, October, November, December Birthday idea. This Vintage September 1969 makes a great birthday idea for friends, family, mom, dad, man, woman. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.