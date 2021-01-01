Casual Comfort Premium Ultra Soft Rose Gray Duvet Cover Set, One Size , Gray

Add a pop of color to your bedroom decor with the beautiful Rose Gray 3-Piece duvet cover set by Casual Comfort! We crafted this product with your ultimate comfort in mind. It is ultra-soft and velvety smooth. The microfiber construction is durable, wrinkle free, and 100% hypoallergenic! This duvet cover set is the perfect addition to any bedroom!3-piece set includes 1 duvet cover2 pillowshams (Twin set comes with 1 pillowsham)Timeless Printed Rose Gray PatternMade with the highest quality imported microfiber yarnsZippered closureSuperior weave for durability and a buttery-soft feelHypoallergenic antimicrobial for sensitive skinWrinkle-resistant - no ironing necessaryTransfers body heat up to 2X better than traditional bedding for a deeper, more soothing sleepWicking properties keep you relaxed and dryTwin/Twin Extra Long Set Includes:1 Twin/Twin Extra Long Duvet Cover: 74" x 94"1 Standard Sham: 20" x 30"Queen/Full Set Includes:1 Queen/Full Duvet Cover: 96" x 96"2 Standard Shams: 20" x 30"King/California King Set Includes:1 King/California King Duvet Cover: 112" x 98"2 King Shams: 20" x 40"# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 Duvet Cover(s), 2 Standard Sham(s)Features: Stain Resistant, Wrinkle Resistant, HypoallergenicBedding Closure Type: ZipperWarmth Factor: LightweightBed Size: Full-QueenBedding Measurements: 96 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: Farmhouse, ModernSham Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DryBedding Care: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported