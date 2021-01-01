[2 Pack]Premium Water Resistant Sports Armband, CaseHQ with Key Holder Running for iPhone 7 6 6S Plus, Galaxy S6/S5 S7 iPhone 6s/6 7 plus(5.5 Inch).

Adjustable band suits for both man and woman and the holder suit for all 5.5 inch or smaller phones Apple iPhone 6/6s Plus, Galaxy S7, s6, edge(has not case). Galaxy Note 5 and Suit for all 5.5 inch smaller Phone High Quality: Made of high quality lightweight material makes you feel comfortable when you are running, jogging, walking, biking, gym or do any excise Full Protect: Provide full protection to your phone s screen and edge with clear protective plastic menbrane, The TOUCHSCREEN except Touch ID works PERFECTLY while having your Phone in the Armband. Skin Friendly: Water resistant and breathable armband protect your skin from the perspiration Function: Built-in hidden key holder and card holder, never worry about having to carry your keys, cards or cash in your pocket or losing them at the gym. Touch protective screen except Touch ID for free use even your phone in the armband during sports. Headphone cutouts allows you to fully enjoy the music or pick up the call while walk