Monse Prep School Virgin Wool Cape Blazer

From the Fall 2021 Collection. Virgin wool blazer with mock long sleeves, contrast grosgrain trim, and two embossed goldtone buttons. Notch collar Mock long sleeves Two front button closures Two front flap pockets Lining 1: 100% polyester Lining 2: 100% cupro Trim: 100% silk 95% virgin wool/5% elastane Dry clean Made in USA of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Regular fit About 32" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Monse > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Monse. Color: Midnight. Size: 8.