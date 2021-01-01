Sugar Me Smooth Prepping Powder in Beauty: NA. Sugar Me Smooth Prepping Powder in Beauty: NA. Get your skin ready for easy, pain-free hair removal with the Sugar Me Smooth Prepping Powder. Made from 100% all-natural, talc-free Bentonite Clay, it absorbs excess oils on the skin for optimal Sugaring.. Allows Sugar Hair Removal to fully adhere to hair rather than skin. Suitable for all skin types. Vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. 2.4 oz. Apply a small amount of powder directly to skin and spread around desired area before sugaring. SUGR-WU18. SMS-HR-PP-2. Sugar Me Smooth values the importance of developing its products so that the skin is never compromised. That is why their hair removal products are better than home and salon waxing kits. They are water soluble for easy cleanup, with no heating or strips required. Their hair removal sugar is a paste that is softer than a wax and with our unique technique, is less painful as well. It truly is the ideal hair remover.