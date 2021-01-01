Silver-tone ceramic case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed bezel. White dial with silver-tone, blue hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko Caliber 4R35 Automatic movement, containing 23 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 41 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 38.3 mm, case thickness: 11.2 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, anitmagnetic. Presage Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Presage Automatic White Dial Mens Watch SARY147.