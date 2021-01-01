Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. White (open heart) dial with rose gold-tone hands and alternating Roman numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38.3 mm. Case thickness: 11.2 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Presage Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Presage Automatic White Dial Mens Watch SSA412J1.