*Leather upper *Ankle-high shaft *Closed round toe and back with top looped heel tab *Outer side zipper closure *Fabric lining and footbed cover provide breathability *Cushioned footbed *Steel shank maintains the shape of the shoes and protects your feet *Split suede non-slip helps to reduce heel movement *truTECH® provides shock absorption at the heel *PU outsole offers lightweight durability *1-3/4" leawood-wrapped heel