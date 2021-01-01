Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen Eyeliner - Black - 0.02oz - Ulta Beauty

Clinique Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen is a mistake-proof pen that creates a clean line in one steady sweep. Tapered, precision brush paints on pure, deep color from thin to thick. 24-hour smudge and budge-resistant wear. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. Free Of Paraben-free, Phthalate-free, Fragrance-free How to Use To create a thin line, use the pointed tip of the brush. To create a thick line, use the flat side of the brush. To create a tight line: While looking into a mirror, tilt head 10 degrees back, making it easier to see the lash line. Starting at the outer corner of the eye, draw a line to the middle of the lash line. Repeat from the inner corner of the eye, connecting to the first line. To create a cat eye: Start with the tight line as directed above. Create the perfect diagonal line for your eye shape by drawing a short thin line upward towards the outer corner of your eyebrow.