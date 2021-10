Pretty Fresh Foundation - The ColourPop Pretty Fresh Foundation is a hydrating foundation that delivers medium buildable coverage with a natural skin finish. Key Ingredients Hydrafresh complexformulated with fruit extracts to enhance the look of skin by instantly hydrating and diminishing the look of fine lines while delivering hydration over time Hyaluronic acid well known to attract 1,000x its water weight Coconut water known to support hydration and skin softness - Pretty Fresh Foundation