Vans' mission is to inspire and enable creative expression, and that cannot happen without free expression for everyone. To celebrate Pride 2021, Vans is donating a total of $200,000 to four different organizations around the world, including GLSEN, that support the LGBTQ+ community. Taking inspiration from Pride celebrations worldwide, the Vans Pride Got This Mini Backpack incorporates a kaleidoscope of color with bold prints and a Vans twist on an iconic rainbow checkerboard print. Durable construction. Top handle for easy carry. Double zipper closure. Front zipper front pocket. Adjustable straps. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyester. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Middle Width: 7 in Top Width: 7 in Depth: 4 in Height: 9 1 2 in Strap Length: 37 in Strap Drop: 19 in Handle Length: 7 in Handle Drop: 3 in Weight: 5 oz