Levi's Pride Relaxed Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt - White M

A line of tees, denim and accessories with a call you can’t ignore: Respect all pronouns. Because to use someone’s pronouns is to see how they move through the world. 100percent of net proceeds from the collection go to OutRight Action International, a nonprofit working to defend and advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people around the globe. Our annual donation helps support their work year-round. A bold take on the essential beanie The Levi's Pride collection was designed to be worn by anyone Brought to life with the palette of the Pride flag in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community Features an embroidered Levi's logo Finished with a rainbow Levi's Red Tab™ In support of this collection, Levi’s makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. Color: white. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Company Logo. Material: Cotton.