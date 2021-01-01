To honor and stand in solidarity with the TGNCI communities, Reebok is donating to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project. Show off your muscles and your beautiful, happy smile in this stylish Reebok Pride Tank Top! Sleeveless tank top in a relaxed fit features a PRIDE rainbow paired with the Reebok logo screened along the chest. Scoop neck. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Sleeve Length: 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.