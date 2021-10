Giorgio Armani Prima Lip & Eye Perfector, 15 mL DetailsThe Armani Prima Lip & Eye Contour Perfector is a versatile, creamy formula in an easy-to-carry format. It gives the eyes a brighter appearance and helps concealer and lipstick stay put. Over time, dark circles and eye bags are reduced, and lips are plumper. Gently dab under the eyes and around the lips. Use during your AM skincare ritual by gently dabbing under the eyes and around the lips or anytime throughout the day to refresh your un.