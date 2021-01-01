Primary school 5 class real school primary school outfit T-Shirt

The primary school has been completed and thus completed. The next level of real school begins. For students, the first day of school in the 5 class is something very special, because secondary school is the next level for the children. The school raceway and the start of school in the fifth class is a nice start to a new life event with this gamer design with controller. Playing video games after primary school graduation is always an exciting experience for the kids. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem