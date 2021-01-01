Benefit Cosmetics Prime and Conceal 3-piece Set - Medium What It Is A 3-piece set to prime and conceal your complexion. What You Get .1 oz. Boi-ing Industrial Strength concealer .75 fl. oz. POREfessional pore primer Foundation brush What It Does Boi-ing Industrial Strength concealer Stay-put, full coverage concealer covers everything from heavy-duty dark circles to blemishes and discoloration Cream concealer that finishes matte Contains Vitamin E POREfessional pore primer Oil-free Complements all skin tones Helps makeup stay put Minimizes the appearance of pores and helps fight shine throughout the day Translucent, lightweight, silky primer that temporarily diffuses the appearance of pores Foundation brush Flawlessly smooth on foundation where fingers can't Two-tone synthetic hair bristles Creates a natural-looking finish Streak-free application Concealer made in France; primer made in USA; brush made in China