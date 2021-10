Prepped & primed: your hair can be ready for anything-are you Heat protection: do your worst This leave-in hair conditioner will keep your hair looking its best Frizz, be Gone: you heard US - let's say bye-bye to frizzy hair days for good Australian ingredients: Infused with luscious Australian Manuka Honey and caviar lime Out with the bad: made to be cruelty-free, Paraben-Free, dye-free, and gluten-free, so you can feel as good as your hair feels