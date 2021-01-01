STX Prime Field Hockey Stick Bag, Women's, Black

Pack all of your gear into the stylish and spacious STX® Prime Field Hockey Stick Bag. It’s big enough to fit several sticks, your shoes and the rest of your gear. Carry it of your shoulder or sling across your back with the center-balanced strap. The side mesh pocket provides ventilated area for your shoes or gear after the game. FEATURES: Field hockey stick carrying bag Tubular shape to carry several sticks, shoes and gear Center positioned shoulder strap allows for shoulder or sling carry option Mesh pocket on side for shoes and water bottle (not included)