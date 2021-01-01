The K2 Prime Men's Wrist Guard is an inline skate wrist guard for men who like to go hard with less worry. Plastic caps protect your hands and wrists against scraps and impacts so that you can throw tricks or tackle shaky ground with ease. Made with mesh panels that Are breathable and comfortable, you won't feel restricted as you roll. Easily fasten the velcro straps as you see Fit and get to skating. Features of the K2 Prime Men's Wrist Guard Durable plastic caps to shield against impact and abrasion, breathable and abrasion resistant mesh panels Front side fastener for comfort