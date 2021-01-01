This multi tasking BB primer cream immediately diminishes the appearance of discoloration, uneven skin tone and imperfections while providing broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and defense against environmental stressors. Design house: Bareminerals. Series: Prime Time BB Primer-Cream SPF 30. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Bases and Primers Cream. Size: 1 oz. Color: Light. SKU: 98132461936. Barcode: 0098132461936. Prime Time BB Primer-Cream SPF 30 - Light by bareMinerals for Women - 1 oz Primer.