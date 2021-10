Adidas Primeblue Logo Graphic T-Shirt. Dress to move. This adidas t-shirt is built to keep you comfortable while you rule the day. Side hem slits and drop shoulders add an element of street style, and the relaxed fit gives you a loose and free feel. Good for the oceans Primeblue features Parley Ocean Plastic which is made from recycled waste, intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean.