Start off your spring the right way with the adidas Golf Primeblue Pique Polo Shirt, featuring Primeblue techonoogy, as well as the classic two-button polo neckline. Primeblue is a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. Raglan hybrid sleeve design for mobility and comfort. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.