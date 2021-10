An iconic sneaker gets a refresh while showcasing adidas's commitment to help end plastic waste with an upper made from 50% Primegreen recycled materials. The perforated 3-Stripes and a Stan Smith logo bring undeniable signature style to the classic kicks. Lace-up style Removable, cushioned insole Primegreen fabrication contains a blend of high-performance recycled materials Synthetic upper/synthetic and textile or textile lining/rubber sole