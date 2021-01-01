2019 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner! What is it: A long-wear powder blush infused with primer for seamless blending and incredible staying power. Why we love: Long-wear, buildable colorMedium coverage with a matte finishMoisturizing and nourishing powder formulaAvailable in 7 gorgeous shadesKey Ingredients: Jojoba Seed Oil - Locks in moistureShea Butter - Nourishes skin for a smooth finishBamboo Stem Powder - Helps control shineGive your cheeks a natural glow up. This long-wear, 2-in-1 powder blush is infused with primer to deliver the perfect pop of color that won't budge. The formula blends and builds pigment with ease and wears weightlessly like a second skin. Plus, skin-sational ingredients are at work to lock in moisture, nourish skin, and minimize shine for a smooth, matte finish. 2019 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner! Great for: All skin types e.l.f. Cosmetics Primer-Infused Blush In Always Earthy. e.l.f. Cosmetics Primer-Infused Blush In Always Earthy. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free