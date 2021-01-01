Primer-Infused Bronzer - The e.l.f. Cosmetics Primer-Infused Bronzer is a long-wear, matte bronzer infused with lock on primer powder to ensure a full day of bronzed, sun-kissed glow. Benefits Long-wear matte bronzer infused with lock on primer powder Grips cheeks for long lasting bronzed, sun-kissed glow Smooth and easy to apply formula Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Formulated Without All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone All skincare is also free from sulfates - Primer-Infused Bronzer