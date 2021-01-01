Alexander McQueen Prince Of Wales Wool-Blend Cigarette Trousers

A sophisticated Prince of Wales check is woven throughout these slim cigarette trousers adding a timeless appeal to the luxurious wool-blend piece. Banded waist Front fly Side seam pockets Slim leg Back button welt pocket Prince of Wales check Virgin wool/elastane/cupro Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 27" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Advanced European - Alexander Mcqueen > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Black Ivory. Size: 8.