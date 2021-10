You deserve to shine. So indulge in the glittery glamour of these huggie hoops. In a dazzling display of elegance, these earrings are encircled with 26 prong-set, princess-cut cubic zirconia Diamonique(R) simulated diamonds. Platinum Clad(R) sterling silver is polished sterling silver plated with platinum to create a timeless look at a fraction of the cost of platinum.