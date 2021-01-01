Principal appreciation 8 years nothing scares me Tote Bag

I've been a principal for 8 years. Nothing scares me. Ideal for principal appreciation day, going away gift for your favorite principal. Show how much you appreciate your principal with this funny and humorous design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.