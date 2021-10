A blouson-style bodice ties at the front of a versatile romper that's both comfy and chic in supersoft, floral-print fabric. The back splits open, with a dainty button-and-loop closure. Exclusive retailer 31 1/2" length; 2" inseam; 31" leg opening (size Medium) Split back with button-and-loop closure V-neck Cap sleeves Lined 100% rayon Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing