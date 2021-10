*The Ultraknit is irritation-free for all-day comfort with an athletic look *Ultraknit seamless upper *Low-cut design for freedom of motion and quick transitions *Lace-up styling *Moisture-wicking fabric lining *Removable MemoryTech massage cushioned footbed *Pressure-mapping technology provides precise cushioning *Dense outer perimeter grips and supports multidirectional movement *Outsole flex grooves and independent nodes provide flexibility in key zones *Slip-resistant central zone