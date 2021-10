Let the sparkles of the Ted Baker Printaa Cami Maxi Dress add some shine to daily ensembles. In a stylish midi length, the flowy silhouette creates movement with every step. Heads will turn at the sight of this dress with friends and it'll become a favorite dress to choose from in the closet. All-over metallic fleck detail. Side seam pockets. Waterfall front. High-low hem. Sleeveless. V-neckline. 100% polyester. Lining: 94% polyester, 6% elastane. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported.