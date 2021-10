Go the extra mile! These 2 lbs ankle weights are great for toning, sculpting and adding extra resistance to any workout. Made of durable material, the filling is safe and adds just the right amount of intensity. Set of two Textile Spot clean Imported SPECIFICATIONS 12.25"W x 4"H. Center Core - Home And Gifts > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. MYTAGALONGS.