Ganni Printed Bikini Bottom in Green. - size 36/4 (also in 34/2, 38/6, 40/8, 42/10) Ganni Printed Bikini Bottom in Green. - size 36/4 (also in 34/2, 38/6, 40/8, 42/10) Self: 78% recycled polyamide 22% elastaneLining: 83% recycled polyamide 17% elastane. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Twisted hip straps. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Item not sold as set. GANR-WX11. A3359. Founded in 2000, the Ganni brand aims to design effortless staples for a woman's wardrobe that she's tempted to reach for day in and day out. By doing this, they create quality fashion that can be worn in many different ways to suit any personal style.