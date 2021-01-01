MANGO - Printed cotton shirt yellow - 4 - Women

100% Cotton, Printed design, Straight design, Lapel-collar V-neck collar, Short sleeve, Patch pocket on the chest, Button fastening on the front section, Mother pearl effect buttons, The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.