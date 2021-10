This Printed Cropped Jacket - Cut Out and Keep is one of our Women's Plus Size Coats-+-jackets from ELOQUII. Easy fit Front flap pockets Fully lined Front snap closure Non-stretch woven textured cotton Hits above waist Model is 5'10", size 14 Length on model is 22" 78.5% Cotton / 21.5% Linen Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN