Dress up your pup in this two-tone, reversible scarf with a plaid print. Cotton Hand sewn leather Finn + Me label Machine wash Made in the USA SIZE Small: Fits dogs with a neck size up to 13" Medium: Fits dogs with a neck size up to 18" Large: Fits dogs with a neck size up to 26" Sizing is adjustable. Handbags - Pet Accessories > Finn And Me > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Finn and Me. Color: Blue Orange. Size: Large.