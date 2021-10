Flutter sleeve, animal print midi dress has a hidden snap at the chest, a zipper at the back, and a self tie sash belt at the waistline. Dress is lined to the mid thigh. Fit runs small. A size Small is around a 2-4, a medium is around a 6-8, and a large is around a 10-12. Model is wearing a size Small. Model's height 5'9", bust 33", waist 25", hips 35".