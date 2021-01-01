Ganni Printed One Piece in Black. - size 38/6 (also in 34/2, 36/4, 40/8, 42/10) Ganni Printed One Piece in Black. - size 38/6 (also in 34/2, 36/4, 40/8, 42/10) Self: 78% polyamide 22% elastaneLining: 83% recycled polyamide 17% elastane. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Front graphic print. GANR-WX8. A3284. Founded in 2000, the Ganni brand aims to design effortless staples for a woman's wardrobe that she's tempted to reach for day in and day out. By doing this, they create quality fashion that can be worn in many different ways to suit any personal style.