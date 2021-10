Directly from Tory Burch - An elevated take on a versatile classic: the Printed Tissue-Weight Rib Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. A Tory favorite brought back from the archives and updated for the new season in a retro basket-weave pattern, the easy layer is finished with raw edges. Extra-lightweight and silky soft, it is perfect to wear layered over leggings, tucked into your favorite denim or paired with a skirt. Tory Burch Official Site.