InUSA Prints 24" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage

Features• Contemporary, impact resistant, functional design.• The sturdy construction offers maximum strength, durability and a water/scratch resistant finish.Lightweight ABS/PC printed Film engineered material with polished metallic finish. • 4 airplane design multi directional 360º silent spinner wheelsfor smooth effortless mobility.• Side integrated TSA approved Lock to ensure the security ofyour belongings.• Full interior fabric lining with zippered compartment in oneside and tie-down straps on the other side for easy packing.Also an inside Pocket for your convenience.• Four side studs to let the luggage stand on its side.• Top and side GEL ergonomic handles for comfortableand easy lifting.• Smooth running quality • Push button locking internal retractable trolley system• Suitable for most major airlines