Step out and show the world just how adorable you look with Priscilla Dress! It features pleated sleeves with elasticized waist for a perfect fit. The girly details of this dress makes it appropriate to wear for almost any occasion. Features:- Fully lined- Flouncy tiered mini- High round neckline- Pleating details along the dress- Button closure at the back with cutout detailGoing to a bridal shower or a baby shower? Throw on cute sandals & you've got the perfect look. Going on a date? Pair the dress with black strappy heeled sandals. You can definitely make this dress work for any event!