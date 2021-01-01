Givenchy Prisme Libre Matte-Finish & Enhanced Radiance Travel-Size Loose Powder 4 in 1 Harmony

WHAT IT IS A four-in-one, color-correcting, weightless, mattifying, loose setting and finishing powder, now in a travel size for easy on-the-go touchups. 0.3 oz. Made in Italy. WHAT IT DOES Unify, set and perfect with Givenchy Prisme Libre. Surreal skin perfection in four natural shades. The color combination evens out skin tone and boosts radiance while shine remains under control. Upon application, imperfections appear diminished, skin is more even, and makeup is set with a lasting, radiant, and matte finish. The formula and the pigments are treated with a technological atomization process that creates a perfectly uniform and a natural-looking result. Bestselling Shade No. 1 Mousseline Pastel is a universal translucent color correcting and setting powder that contains a pearlescent white hue that captures light, a green hue that corrects redness, a blue hue to balance dullness, and a purple hue to brighten sallowness. This enhanced finishing effect works across all skintones. HOW TO USE IT Use to set makeup in targeted areas, or all over for a radiant mattifying finish. The travel size setting powder is perfect for any last minute touchups. ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of 20th-century fashion, Hubert de Givenchys namesake collection of architectural pieces redefined the dress codes of the era. Since its debut in 1952, the French house has remained at the forefront of craftsmanship and tailoring in its ready-to-wear and couture. Today, under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the brands offering now includes beauty, and a decidedly modern spin on separates, suiting, shoes and handbags. Cosmetics - Lvmh-givenchy > Givenchy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Givenchy.