An oriental vanilla fragrance for women & men. Crisp, warm, intense, creamy & delectable. Perfect for fall or winter wear. Launch year: 2020. Top notes: Peach, Blood orange, Cardamom, Heliotrope. Heart notes: Rum, Cognac, Davana, Jasmine. Base notes: Indonesian patchouli leaf, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Tonka bean, Cashmeran, Benzoin, Styrax, Labdanum, Vetiver. Design house: Tom Ford. Scent name: Private Blend Bitter Peach. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 888066114325. Tom Ford - Private Blend Bitter Peach Eau De Parfum Spray 50ml / 1.7oz.