Est e Lauder Private Collection Estee Lauder Eau De Private Collection Spray

Precious and quite rare like a gathering of flowers, green leaves and spices from your private greenhouse. The Pure Fragrance Spray includes a rich concentration of the Private Collection scent, between Parfum and Eau de Parfum. The Inspiration: "Private Collection belongs in the private collection of every woman who believes she deserves the very best life has to offer." Est e Lauder, Founder In her private office, Mrs. Lauder kept a collection of rare fragrance essences. She created a perfume from these precious ingredients that was deeply personal and for herself alone. Women who admired this mysterious scent were told it was from her "private collection". Not to be denied, they began calling department stores to request Est e Lauder's "Private Collection". In 1973, Mrs. Lauder bowed to popular demand and introduced her signature perfume to the world. 1.7 oz. Imported. TOP NOTES Honeysuckle Jasmine Citrus HEART NOTES Orange flower Ylang-ylang Coriander BASE NOTES Sandalwood Patchouli ABOUT THE BRAND Est e Lauder founded her namesake company to give women what they needed for a quick, streamlined makeup routine. Along with creamy lipsticks and long-wear face formulas, Lauder created the first-ever serum, known today as the best-selling Advanced Night Repair.