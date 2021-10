Pivoine Suzhou celebrates the delicate peony flower, evoking a stroll through the legendary Chinese gardens of Suzhou. This luxurious candle melts into the air, transforming the room into a sparkling oasis of relaxation. The Les Eaux collection of Armani / Privé Haute Couture Fragrances is a tribute to legendary gardens, each inspired by nature. Experience Pivoine Suzhou as an Eau de Toilette Fragrance and Bath & Shower Gel.