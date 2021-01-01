PRIVÉ REVAUX Man-Made Sunglasses, Metallic Grey

Fit & Design Standard fit sunglasses Rectangular frame Best for a medium-sized face Lightweight, impact-resistant construction Custom barrel hinges and Akulon-coated screws for durability Vibrantly colored lenses Heat-stamped and etched logo detailing Technology Multi-layered Triacetate Cellulose polarized lenses for superior optical clarity Hydrophopic coating repels water on the lens surface 100% UVA/UVB protection Injection-molded Cellulose Propionate that’s strong yet lightweight Blue-light-blocking technology Anti-glare Scratch-resistant Additional Details Includes a collapsible case for easy storage Lens width: 60mm; bridge width: 15mm; temple length: 140mm California Proposition 65